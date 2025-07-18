Rs 97K unaccounted cash found in three sub-registrar offices in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The ACB on Thursday conducted surprise inspections at sub-registrar offices in Bibi Nagar (Nalgonda), Sadashivapet (Medak) and Jadcherla (Mahbubnagar), seizing unaccounted cash totalling Rs 97,880.

At Bibi Nagar, officials found Rs 61,430 in unaccounted cash, 12 unauthorised private agents and document writers on the premises, and 93 registered documents meant for dispatch in the custody of SRO staff. CCTV cameras were also non-functional.

In Jadcherla, Rs 30,900 was seized. Officials found 11 unauthorised private agents and 20 registered documents in SRO custody. Several records were reportedly not maintained. In Sadashivapet, officials seized Rs 5,550 and found 9 unauthorised private agents and document writers.