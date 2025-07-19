Justice league | Telangana HC seeks government reply by July 28 on Bhoodan land probe

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed the State Government to clarify by July 28 whether it intends to appoint a Commission of Enquiry into alleged irregularities in Bhoodan lands located in Nagaram Village of Ranga Reddy District.

The direction came in response to a writ petition filed by Vadthya Ramulu, a resident of Nagaram Village, who sought an inquiry into the alleged illegal mutation and alienation of lands in Survey Nos. 194 and 195, totalling 10 acres and 17 guntas. He claimed the land was originally purchased in 1964 by his late father, Jamala, from Nawab Mohd. Haji Khan.

Later, Jamala, a member of the ST community, gifted 5 acres to the petitioner via a registered Gift Settlement Deed on October 8, 2019. Following Jamala’s death in October 2020, Ramulu said he continued cultivating the land and was issued e-pattadar passbooks, with his name mutated in official records.

After acquiring more portions of the land, he alleged interference by third parties and filed a civil suit for a permanent injunction with an Interlocutory Application (IA). Although the IA was dismissed on April 30, 2024, the HC granted an interim injunction in his favour on November 28, 2024, in a Miscellaneous Appeal (CMA).

The Government Pleader, Revenue, informed the court that the lands in question are classified as Bhoodan lands under Section 22A, making them prohibited property. A separate writ petition concerning the same lands is also pending with interim protection granted. Justice Lakshman directed the government to clarify its position on initiating a Commission of Enquiry. The matter has been adjourned to July 28.