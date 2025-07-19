Justice league | Telangana HC seeks government reply by July 28 on Bhoodan land probe

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed the State Government to clarify by July 28 whether it intends to appoint a Commission of Enquiry into alleged irregularities in Bhoodan lands located in Nagaram Village of Ranga Reddy District.
The direction came in response to a writ petition filed by Vadthya Ramulu, a resident of Nagaram Village, who sought an inquiry into the alleged illegal mutation and alienation of lands in Survey Nos. 194 and 195, totalling 10 acres and 17 guntas. He claimed the land was originally purchased in 1964 by his late father, Jamala, from Nawab Mohd. Haji Khan.
Later, Jamala, a member of the ST community, gifted 5 acres to the petitioner via a registered Gift Settlement Deed on October 8, 2019. Following Jamala’s death in October 2020, Ramulu said he continued cultivating the land and was issued e-pattadar passbooks, with his name mutated in official records.
After acquiring more portions of the land, he alleged interference by third parties and filed a civil suit for a permanent injunction with an Interlocutory Application (IA). Although the IA was dismissed on April 30, 2024, the HC granted an interim injunction in his favour on November 28, 2024, in a Miscellaneous Appeal (CMA).
The Government Pleader, Revenue, informed the court that the lands in question are classified as Bhoodan lands under Section 22A, making them prohibited property. A separate writ petition concerning the same lands is also pending with interim protection granted. Justice Lakshman directed the government to clarify its position on initiating a Commission of Enquiry. The matter has been adjourned to July 28.
Probe ordered against Siddipet CI over harassment
Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court raps Circle Inspector (CI) of Siddipet Town Police Station over allegations of harassment and misuse of authority.
Initially, the court had directed the registry to obtain CCTV footage from the police station on an urgent basis. However, after a submission by an Additional Government Pleader (AGP), the court modified its order, directing the Superintendent of Police, Siddipet, to conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations. The High Court stated that if the charges are proven, appropriate remarks must be recorded in the CI’s service file.
The petitioner, Gandrati Suman, sought directions to restrain the Station House Officer (SHO) and personnel from summoning him without issuing notices under Section 41A of the CrPC or its equivalent under the BNSS. He alleged continued harassment, coercion to transfer property, and unlawful demands for Rs 1 crore as permanent alimony. Suman stated that his wife, Sruthi, earlier filed a Family Original Petition, which was later dismissed. On April 27, she allegedly filed a false complaint, which has since been circulated across multiple stations, culminating in alleged coercion by Siddipet police.
He further alleged that his brother-in-law and two rowdy sheeters trespassed into his residence and assaulted him, causing a serious ear injury. A case was registered at Petbasheerbad PS. He also claimed he was summoned to the police station 15 to 20 times in 45 days under the guise of counselling and was pressured to transfer his Chintal flat purchased through a housing loan to his wife. The CI allegedly threatened to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against his brother if he failed to comply.