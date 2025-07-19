Meeting of AP, Telangana CMs was my initiative, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

‘BJP striving to ensure justice for both states’

Kishan described the charges as baseless and said that the BJP, as a national party, was working to ensure justice for both states while also safeguarding Telangana’s rights.

The Union minister also accused the BRS of shifting its stance depending on whether it was in power or opposition, referring to the previous meeting between K Chcandrasekhar Rao and former AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the Krishna water issue.

Kishan stated the Centre was encouraging cooperative federalism and had played a facilitating role in the recent meeting between the two chief ministers and the Union Water Resources Minister.

Regarding infrastructure projects, the Union minister said that 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the work on the Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit (RMU) had been completed, with Rs 521 crore spent so far. An additional Rs 200 crore is expected to be allocated for its completion, he said, adding that the unit would help develop Warangal into an industrial hub.

He urged the state government to cooperate in setting up new airports in Telangana, noting that the previous BRS-led administration had not responded to proposals despite requests from both Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and himself.

He called on the present government to expedite land acquisition for the proposed airport in Warangal. The Union minister added that he, along with the Railway Minister, would inspect the RMU on Saturday.

He also noted that while the Centre had completed 50% of the ring road to Warangal, the state government needed to complete the remaining portion.