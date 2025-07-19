Meeting of AP, Telangana CMs was my initiative, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said he had taken the initiative to facilitate the recent meeting between the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to discuss issues related to the Banakacherla project and other pending matters in the Krishna and Godavari river basins.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Hyderabad, Kishan said he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi once and the Jal Shakti Minister three times over the issue. He asserted that the Centre would not act unjustly towards any state and treats both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh equally.
Kishan also made it clear that the Centre would not issue directives or judgments on inter-state disputes but was providing a platform for discussions to enable a resolution without causing loss to any side.
He rejected the Congress allegations that he was supporting or protecting former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
‘BJP striving to ensure justice for both states’
Kishan described the charges as baseless and said that the BJP, as a national party, was working to ensure justice for both states while also safeguarding Telangana’s rights.
The Union minister also accused the BRS of shifting its stance depending on whether it was in power or opposition, referring to the previous meeting between K Chcandrasekhar Rao and former AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the Krishna water issue.
Kishan stated the Centre was encouraging cooperative federalism and had played a facilitating role in the recent meeting between the two chief ministers and the Union Water Resources Minister.
Regarding infrastructure projects, the Union minister said that 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the work on the Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit (RMU) had been completed, with Rs 521 crore spent so far. An additional Rs 200 crore is expected to be allocated for its completion, he said, adding that the unit would help develop Warangal into an industrial hub.
He urged the state government to cooperate in setting up new airports in Telangana, noting that the previous BRS-led administration had not responded to proposals despite requests from both Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and himself.
He called on the present government to expedite land acquisition for the proposed airport in Warangal. The Union minister added that he, along with the Railway Minister, would inspect the RMU on Saturday.
He also noted that while the Centre had completed 50% of the ring road to Warangal, the state government needed to complete the remaining portion.
New rail services from Hyderabad to Kutch and Jodhpur
On railway expansion, Kishan said works under the second phase of the MMTS project were underway, and services were being extended to Yadagirigutta. He said the Komuravelli temple railway station was expected to open in January next year, and the Secunderabad railway station was also being redeveloped and would likely be inaugurated next year.
New rail services from Hyderabad to Kutch and Jodhpur are expected soon, he added.Kishan also said that 40 railway stations in the state are being renovated, and Begumpet station has been staffed entirely by women. He said the Union government has allocated `42,209 crore for railway development across the country.