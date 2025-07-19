Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad to get India’s mega aquarium

HYDERABAD: India’s largest tunnel aquarium is set to come up within the premises of Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park as part of the Telangana government’s Mir Alam Development Programme. The project, which has begun its preliminary feasibility studies, was recently reviewed in a virtual meeting chaired by Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

Earlier plans considered a lakefront or external tunnel structure, but feasibility assessments now favour building the aquarium inside the zoo, due to its cost-effectiveness and practical viability. Confirming this, Director of Zoo Parks Sunil Niremath told TNIE that heritage sensitivities, particularly the 200-year-old bund in the vicinity, also influenced this shift.

The walkthrough-style aquarium, designed to align with international standards, is projected to cost Rs 1,200 crore and will be developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. It is expected to occupy around three acres and will feature a wide variety of aquatic species, with final details dependent on the feasibility report and upcoming PPP proposals.

Construction is likely to commence within the year, with a tentative completion timeline set for late 2026.