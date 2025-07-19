Telangana CM Revanth Reddy ask his Andhra counterpart Chandrababu Naidu to halt RLIS works

CM blames KCR for incomplete irrigation works in Palamuru region

The chief minister reiterated his government’s commitment to issuing one lakh job notifications within the first half of its five-year term and expressed confidence in returning to power in the next election. “Note this not just in your diary but in both your heart and your son’s — I will be the chief minister until 2034,” he said.

Revanth launched a sharp attack on BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, blaming the former chief minister for the underdevelopment of the Palamuru region, incomplete irrigation works, and lack of support for displaced families despite being elected to the Lok Sabha from the region.

“Palamuru elected you to Parliament despite your having no connection to the region. But what did you give in return?” he said, accusing KCR of neglecting the region for 10 years.

The chief minister also criticised the Kaleshwaram project, referring to it as “Kooleshwaram”, and alleged it had failed within three years despite costing Rs 1 lakh crore.

“You sidelined Palamuru projects for a decade. We will complete them in two years,” Revanth averred.

Referring to the Congress performance in the Mahbubnagar district, he remarked that another MLA from the area could have been included in the Cabinet if all 14 seats had been won, instead of 12.

The event drew thousands of attendees and witnessed a show of strength by the Congress. Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Vakiti Srihari, along with legislators, corporation chairpersons and senior IAS officials were present on the occasion.