Three govt officials in Telangana under ACB net for bribery

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday trapped three government officials in separate bribery cases and conducted surprise inspections at a municipal office in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

In the first case, ACB officials caught Yelagandula Bhavani, deputy tahsildar of Mulugu mandal in Siddipet district, while allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to process the pattadar passbook of a complainant’s relative. She had reportedly demanded the amount on April 24.

In Mancherial district, the ACB trapped Assistant Labour Officer Katam Ram Mohan, who also holds full additional charge of Sirpur Kagaznagar, for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 50,000. The bribe was taken at his residence to forward an application for accidental death claim and funeral charges related to the complainant’s brother, a registered construction worker.

On the same day, ACB sleuths from Adilabad trapped another Assistant Labour Officer, Paka Sukanya, in Bellampalli of Mancherial district, for allegedly demanding Rs 30,000 to process a natural death claim of the complainant’s husband. The amount was accepted through her assistant, Mokinepalli Rajeshwari.

Meanwhile, ACB officials from the Khammam Range conducted surprise checks at the Palwancha Municipality office in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

They seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 40,765 and found discrepancies in office records and personal cash registers. A report will be submitted to the government against the officials concerned, the ACB said.