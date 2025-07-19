TPCC president Jagga questions purpose behind KT Rama Rao’s secret parleys with Jagan and Nara Lokesh

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, also known as Jagga Reddy, on Friday asked BRS working president KT Rama Rao to explain to the people of Telangana as to why he met senior political leaders of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media here, he questioned the purpose behind the meetings Rama Rao had with the then Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as well as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh. He alleged that these meetings were held at the behest of the BJP leaders.

“While Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is focused on governance and public welfare, you (KTR) are holding backdoor talks. If you engage in secret parleys, does that mean we should do the same? Why drag us into your shady politics?” Jagga Reddy asked.

“People of Telangana are fully aware of what transpired during KCR’s 10-year rule. That’s precisely why they elected the Congress under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. KCR never stepped into the Secretariat or interacted with the people,” he added.