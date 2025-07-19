Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urges KMES students to join AI Mission

HYDERABAD: Union Electronics & IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will have a huge impact on bioscience, education, transportation, law, pharmaceutical and other sectors, and it will be better if this technology is learned in its entirety.

The Union minister was speaking at the 85th Foundation Day of Keshav Memorial Educational Society, which was presided over by Dr AV Subrahmanyam, Secretary of KMES. Justice L Narasimha Reddy and CA J Narasimha Rao also attended the event.

During the ceremony, gold medals were awarded to university toppers, meritorious UG/PG students, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and those who excelled in the field of sports. Best teacher awards were also presented on the occasion.During his speech, Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke on emerging technologies and transformative impact of AI across every field as well as global economic shifts and India’s growing economic stature.

Encouraging students to accept and actively engage with these changes, he said: “As part of the IndiaAI Mission, the Centre is uploading free models and data, and training one million people in the use of AI.”

He also urged KMES students be part of the AI Mission.

Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy urged the students to pursue higher education within the country. “Soon we will see students from the US and the UK coming to India to pursue higher education. Those days are not very far,” he said.