Congress MLC accuses KTR of drug detox trip to US, demands consent for test in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Congress MLC Balmoori Venkat on Saturday alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao detoxicated his body in the US.

He demanded that Rama Rao give government in writing his consent for a drug test.

In a press conference held at Gandhi Bhavan, Venkat alleged that events hosted by Rama Rao’s family were organised by a team led by Kedar, raising questions about the nature of their association.

According to the MLC, Kedar who recently died in Dubai allegedly was into drug abuse.

Further, Venkat denied any links between the Congress and individuals like Kedar, while questioning how companies associated with Kedar and Ashwin were being used by KTR’s relative, Raj Pakala.

The MLC accused KTR of misrepresenting court verdicts and warned of initiating contempt proceedings if apologies were not extended to the judiciary.

He questioned why Rama Rao expressed his willingness to give blood samples for drug test only after returning from foreign trip.

Venkat claimed that the BRS working president had spent three months in the US allegedly for drug detoxification and demanded that a full-scale investigation be conducted into any links between him and Kedar.