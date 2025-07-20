Eatala-Bandi rift deepens as war of words erupts in Telangana BJP

HYDERABAD: The rift between two senior BJP leaders in the state — Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender has widened further.
Reacting to an indirect attack by Sanjay during his visit to Huzurabad two days ago, Rajender on Saturday launched a no-holds-barred counterattack against the Union minister.
The controversy started when Sanjay, indirectly referring to Rajender, alleged that certain BJP leaders had conspired to dent his vote share in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha elections, in which he contested and won.
“Should we give the party ticket to such candidate?”
Sanjay asked. He added that in the upcoming local body elections, tickets would be given to “winnable” candidates only.
Rajender, who represented the Huzurabad Assembly constituency multiple times before losing 2023 elections, later won the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket. He continues to have a following in Huzurabad, which falls under the Karimnagar LS constituency, currently represented by Sanjay.
No BJP cadre in Huzurabad before I joined: Eatala
Sanjay’s remarks led to the resignation of Goutham Reddy, a close aide of Rajender. On Saturday, hundreds of BJP leaders and activists from Huzurabad visited Eatala’s residence in Shameerpet to express their solidarity.
Addressing them, Rajender indirectly targeted Bandi Sanjay, making it clear that he is prepared for a direct confrontation. “I have reached this stage after facing many insults and difficulties,” he said.
“There was no BJP cadre in Huzurabad before I joined the party. Only after my entry did the BJP secure 50,000 votes in Huzurabad alone in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha election,” he asserted.
“What is your strength? What is your standing? What is your political history? I have been in politics since 2002 and served as the BRS district president for Karimnagar twice. I was a minister twice. You don’t even know my history. I have fought leaders like KCR, Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, K Roshaiah, and N Kiran Kumar Reddy,” Rajender said, indirectly addressing Sanjay.
He further asserted that his followers would become sarpanches and ward members in the upcoming local body elections. “Is he a sadist or a psycho? Is he a human or an animal? Which party is he in, and who is supporting him? Be careful, kodaka. We will fight our enemies openly. It is not our culture to embrace someone while harbouring enmity,” he said.
Rajender also alleged that false information was being spread about him on social media and said he would send a report to the BJP high command.