Eatala-Bandi rift deepens as war of words erupts in Telangana BJP

HYDERABAD: The rift between two senior BJP leaders in the state — Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender has widened further.

Reacting to an indirect attack by Sanjay during his visit to Huzurabad two days ago, Rajender on Saturday launched a no-holds-barred counterattack against the Union minister.

The controversy started when Sanjay, indirectly referring to Rajender, alleged that certain BJP leaders had conspired to dent his vote share in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha elections, in which he contested and won.

“Should we give the party ticket to such candidate?”

Sanjay asked. He added that in the upcoming local body elections, tickets would be given to “winnable” candidates only.

Rajender, who represented the Huzurabad Assembly constituency multiple times before losing 2023 elections, later won the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket. He continues to have a following in Huzurabad, which falls under the Karimnagar LS constituency, currently represented by Sanjay.

No BJP cadre in Huzurabad before I joined: Eatala

Sanjay’s remarks led to the resignation of Goutham Reddy, a close aide of Rajender. On Saturday, hundreds of BJP leaders and activists from Huzurabad visited Eatala’s residence in Shameerpet to express their solidarity.

Addressing them, Rajender indirectly targeted Bandi Sanjay, making it clear that he is prepared for a direct confrontation. “I have reached this stage after facing many insults and difficulties,” he said.