Uttam orders urgent completion of SLBC tunnel, ropes in top experts to fast-track work

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has directed officials to immediately resume the remaining tunnelling operations, including drilling and blasting, of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC). Calling SLBC a crucial lifeline for Telangana, he emphasised that its completion must be treated as a top priority and executed with urgency. An estimated 10 kilometres of tunnel work remains to be completed.

On Saturday, the minister held a review meeting with officials of the Irrigation department to discuss various issues.

During the meeting, he noted that the SLBC tunnel work is being undertaken using the latest electromagnetic survey technology, in collaboration with the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI). To ensure precise planning and seamless execution, he directed officials to expedite the aerial LIDAR survey. Earlier in the day, he met NGRI scientists to finalise the technical modalities of the survey. He reiterated that cost would not be a constraint, but quality and speed must be maintained at the highest standards.

The meeting also marked the first formal interaction with Colonel Parikshit Mehra, a globally acclaimed tunnel engineering expert who recently joined the Irrigation Department on deputation. The Minister expressed confidence that Mehra’s expertise would help resolve long-pending technical challenges and fast-track the completion of the SLBC and other key tunnel projects. He also announced that General Harpal Singh, former Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army, would soon be appointed as an Honorary Advisor to strengthen the department’s technical capacity and execution capabilities.

Meanwhile, Uttam Kumar Reddy instructed officials to prepare a scientific and practical plan for optimal utilisation of water during the ongoing Kharif season. He said the plan must account for current reservoir levels, expected monsoon inflows, and the total ayacut that can be effectively served.

He stressed the need for a clear and coordinated water release strategy based on real-time data, crop patterns, and the geography of ayacut areas. “Our primary objective is to ensure that no farmer suffers due to lack of water. The entire department must work proactively, with foresight and accountability,” he said.

He directed officials to closely monitor dams, reservoirs, canals, and related infrastructure, and to take preventive measures to avoid breaches, flooding, or damage. He instructed the department to stay in regular contact with the Disaster Management Wing and ensure strong inter-agency coordination for flood control.