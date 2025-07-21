Call for urgent steps as stroke cases increase

HYDERABAD: With stroke cases on the rise, experts from the Indian Stroke Association (ISA) have called for urgent intervention and public awareness. On Sunday, the ISA, along with the API Hyderabad chapter and SEMI, held a ‘Stroke Master Class’ ahead of World Brain Day on July 22.

The campaign, themed “Brain Stroke – Time to Act”, stressed the need for quick, proactive management to save lives and reduce disability.

ISA president Dr P Vijaya said brain stroke can strike anyone, regardless of age, gender, education or economic status. “Every minute during a stroke, 20 lakh brain cells die. Hence the phrase, ‘Time is Brain’,” she said.

She added that ischemic stroke, caused by a blood clot blocking a vessel, is the most common type, and the most effective treatment is IV thrombolysis, a clot-busting injection. “However, in India, only 1% of eligible patients receive this evidence-based treatment, mainly due to delays in recognising symptoms and reaching a stroke-ready hospital within the golden window of 4.5 hours.”

Doctors noted that a stroke occurs every 20 seconds in India, with over 18 lakh cases reported yearly. They called for a nationwide stroke action plan.