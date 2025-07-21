Foundation stone for Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple extension laid

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The long-awaited extension of the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple is finally underway. As part of alternative arrangements at the associated Lord Bheemeswara Swamy temple, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas and temple executive officer RV Radha Bai laid the foundation stone for the ‘Balalayam’, estimated at Rs 3.44 crore. The facility will include queue lines and mantapas for Arjita Seva rituals.

“The first phase of the temple extension, costing Rs 76 crore, will begin soon. Tenders have been finalised,” said Aadi Srinivas, adding that both temple and town development works are progressing in parallel.

Road widening from Mulavagu bridge to the temple has begun with a Rs 47 crore budget, and displaced shop owners have been compensated, he added.

The temple extension is being carried out under the guidance of Sringeri seer Sri Vidhushekara Bharati and the Sri Rajarajeshwara Alaya Parirakshana Samiti. The state government has allocated Rs 150 crore for temple development, and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to release additional funds in the upcoming Budget.

Aadi Srinivas urged residents to cooperate with the development works. A plan and map of the Balalayam were also released to the media.