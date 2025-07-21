India has to grab opportunity in new world order: Ram Madhav

HYDERABAD: Stating that the new world order is taking shape, BJP leader and author Ram Madhav on Sunday said that India has to grab the opportunity to become more powerful.

“The new world order is taking shape. It doesn’t mean America and Europe will disappear. They will be there to be powerful entities of the world, but not as powerful as they had been in the past. But there is an opportunity available for India. We have to grab this opportunity. We have to think about the big picture. We cannot always be stuck in only local issues,” he said.

The BJP leader was addressing the gathering after his book “The New World: 21st Century Global Order and India” was launched here in the presence of former Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma and NALSAR Vice Chancellor Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks about Viksit Bharat 2047. But what is that Viksit Bharat? How to reach there? What will be the world you see in 2047? We have to think seriously about all these factors and prepare the country. We can rise only with that kind of a big vision,” Ram Madhav said.

Stating that a new cold war is on between China and the US, he said: “During the Cold War that occurred between the USSR and Western powers, there were no other big powers in the world. Now, a huge section of middle powers is emerging and those powers will play an important role. India will be one of those powers.”

He said that there are certain entities which have become bigger than sovereign nations. “Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have become a threat to sovereign nations,” he said.