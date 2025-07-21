Lite byte | Shuffled out, still greasing the wheels

The state government may have shifted some senior IAS officers from key posts recently, but certain resourceful babus still hold some power. Even after being transferred, they continue to influence their former departments through their close ties with officers they once supervised. And guess what? Even some political leaders are still reaching out to them. After all, they say it’s easy to work with them, and you know why!

Missing from the line-up

When it comes to district-level issues, the drill is clear: all the MLAs from the region, along with the district in-charge minister, troop in together to meet the chief minister, with the minister from the district leading the charge. But on Sunday, something was off. As the Pushpa dialogue goes, “Okati miss ayindhi.” When the Warangal MLAs paid a visit to the CM, Minister Konda Surekha was notably absent. Once again, their internal differences were on display. The MLAs insisted the meeting was purely about development, ostensibly about a cricket stadium in Warangal. But what did the Warangal MLAs really confide in the chief minister?

Inputs: B Kartheek