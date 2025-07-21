Packed autos put Hyderabad schoolkids at risk

HYDERABAD: Auto-rickshaws overloaded with students have raised serious safety concerns among parents and young children in Hyderabad. According to transport authorities, a three-wheeler can legally carry a maximum of five children under the age of 14 or three adult passengers. However, violating these rules, many autos are carrying six to twelve children, alarming parents and commuters alike.

Transport department data accessed by TNIE shows that between January 1 and July 10, 2025, a total of 1,903 autorickshaws were checked and fines amounting to Rs 89.64 lakh were collected for violations. In Telangana, 1,323 Vehicle Check Reports (VCRs) were issued with a fine of Rs 66.84 lakh, while in the GHMC area, 580 VCRs were issued and Rs 22.8 lakh collected.

Overloading is just one concern. Sources said auto drivers often drop students before approaching traffic signals to avoid being fined, only to pick them up again after crossing the junction. The issue came to light when a complaint about an overloaded school auto in a Malkajgiri residential colony prompted action by transport authorities.