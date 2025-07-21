Taxes go down the drain as rain batters Jangaon roads

JANGAON: Heavy rainfall in Jangaon on Saturday night turned roads into streams as rainwater overflowed from the drainages in Jangaon Municipality limits. Huge amounts of sewage water pass through open drainage lines, adjacent to which many houses have been located for decades.

However, the Jangaon Municipality officials have not fully cleared the silt and garbage from the nalas. As a result, several colonies and low-lying areas were flooded during the rains, causing inconvenience to residents.

The pothole-ridden highway further worsened the situation, with vehicles moving cautiously and traffic congestion becoming a common sight.

A resident of Balaji Nagar in Jangaon, K Venkatesh, said. “The municipal officials are interested in the collection of taxes but failed to take measures in low-lying areas.”

Speaking to TNIE, a Jangaon Municipality officer, on the condition of anonymity, stated that there is a lack of funds in the municipality to initiate the pre-monsoon season works, and there has been no funds release from the state government.

“Whatever funds the municipal officials collected through taxes are being utilised for the developmental works,” he added.

When TNIE contacted the Jangaon municipal chief, he was not available for comment.