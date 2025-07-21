Telangana plans forensic audit of land ‘fraud’

HYDERABAD: Following allegations of large-scale land misappropriation in the Sircilla and Siddipet regions coming to light recently, the state government is planning to initiate a pilot project for its proposed ‘forensic audit’ of the alleged irregularities.

The violations were allegedly committed by using the Dharani portal, the integrated land revenue records management system, which was rolled out during the BRS regime. Sources privy to the developments said that the pilot project would be completed in two months.

According to top sources, the government intends to begin the forensic audit in these two key constituencies, both of which are politically sensitive. They have long been strongholds of the opposition BRS. While Sircilla is represented by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Siddipet is the constituency of senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao.

Based on the terms of reference set by the Revenue department, the Kerala Security Audit and Assurance Centre (KSAAC) will carry out the investigation.

The sources added that the investigation is likely to start within a fortnight.

The decision to start the audit in Sircilla and Siddipet constituencies is being viewed as politically motivated, with ruling party insiders suggesting it could be the beginning of a wider effort to expose alleged financial and administrative misconduct under the previous government led by the BRS.

The proposed forensic audit will involve a detailed technical and legal scrutiny of land records, mutations and ownership changes, using advanced tools like satellite imagery, blockchain verification and revenue department cross-verification.

This is the first time the state is attempting such a high-level investigative mechanism to address land fraud and encroachments. The sources said that similar audits are likely to be carried out across other districts, especially those where suspicious land transactions took place, if the pilot proves successful.