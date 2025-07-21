Uncertainty looms over supply of eggs to Anganwadi centres, welfare hostels across Telangana

HYDERABAD: The tendering process for supplying eggs to Anganwadi centres and residential welfare hostels — Gurukuls — across the state is once again mired in uncertainty.

Despite multiple efforts to streamline procurement and ensure continuous supply of nutritional eggs to children and students, the process now faces renewed political lobbying, demands for dilution of eligibility norms, and the threat of legal hurdles.

The previous egg supply contracts expired in February 2025. However, the Model Code of Conduct for the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency MLC elections put the process on hold. In the meantime, the Women and Child Welfare Department continued procurement through existing contractors, after a report published in this newspaper exposing the gaps in the system.

Although fresh tenders were floated in March, subsequent court cases, revisions to tender norms, and pending approvals delayed the finalisation till the end of June. While the High Court had previously upheld the eligibility norms — such as minimum turnover, prior experience in supplying eggs to government institutions, and Agmark certification — fresh attempts are being made to alter these very conditions.

According to highly placed sources in the Woman and Child Welfare department, several poultry operators and a few ruling party leaders are reportedly exerting pressure to dilute these criteria, arguing for relaxation of norms related to minimum turnover and experience.

The officials warn that any such changes could invite renewed legal challenges, further delaying the tender process. They assert that criteria like Rs 5 crore turnover and prior experience are not arbitrary but are standard safeguards in any public procurement process, especially one involving perishable food for children. “If minimum conditions are removed to accommodate ineligible bidders, who will be held accountable if the supply fails midway?” an official said, seeking anonymity.

The State government has expanded the scope of the egg tender in a major change from previous years. Earlier, tenders covered only Anganwadi centres, with an annual requirement of about 36 crore eggs. Now, the supply includes welfare hostels and various residential educational institutions, pushing the estimated annual demand to over 80 crore eggs. Besides, the government has moved to a district-wise model covering all 33 districts, putting an end to the earlier seven-zone tender system.