Watered-down safety? Telangana’s irrigation projects suffer from neglect

ADILABAD/NIZAMABAD/SANGAREDDY/NALGONDA: At a recent meeting convened by Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, the Andhra Pradesh government agreed to take up repairs to the plunge pool of Srisailam dam.

In Telangana too, several projects require immediate attention as their operation and maintenance are not being taken up regularly. For example, plastic covers are being used by Irrigation officials to protect the Kumuram Bheem project (Ada project), a medium irrigation project, in Asifabad district, since its sidewall was damaged three years ago.

Lapse at Srisailam

Though officials averred that there is no immediate danger to Srisailam, the delay in taking up the repairs is a cause for worry. A retired hydro-mechanical engineer and gates specialist, Kannaiah Naidu, who visited the Srisailam dam recently, pointed out issues with Gate No 10, which is leaking. Though the leakage is less than 10% and does not pose an immediate threat, he emphasised the need for urgent repairs.

He also noted signs of rust, lack of lubrication and accumulation of silt on the gates. He noted that no paint has been applied to the gates since 2010, a critical maintenance lapse.

In its report in January 2024, the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) recommended that the possibility of constructing a downstream dyke or coffer dam be explored to raise the tail water on all the discharges in order to reduce further scour in the plunge pool keeping in view the high flood level fixed for powerhouses.

Maintaining higher tail water level will help in reducing further scouring, the NDSA suggested.