Heavy rain alert for Telangana for next three days

HYDERABAD: RainS continued to lash several places in the state on Monday. Hyderabad also experienced moderate rains at isolated places. As per the TGDPS report, Nalgonda recorded 107.5 mm rainfall followed by Sangareddy (100.5 mm) and Warangal (88.3 mm).

In the city limits, Rajendranagar recorded the highest rainfall of 65.3 mm, followed by Bahadurpura (25.8 mm) and Bandlaguda (18.3 mm).

IMD said that the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through the centre of a well marked low pressure area over west Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan, Churu, Ayanagar (Delhi), Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Bankura, Digha and from there eastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal.

An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off south Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam at 3.1 km above mean sea level. The east-west trough roughly along Lat. 13°N from south Karnataka to south Coastal Andhra Pradesh at 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. Under the influence of the multiple weather disturbances, the state will experience very heavy rains in the week ahead.

IMD has issued an orange alert for the next two days for heavy to very heavy rain in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts followed by yellow alert for heavy rains for the next three days.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by sustained surface winds of 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur in parts of the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degree C and 22 degree C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be Westerlies/North-Westerlies with wind speed around 06-10 kmph.

rainfall forecast