Telangana CM Revanth to present caste survey report to Rahul, Kharge

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will visit Delhi on July 24 to present a detailed report on Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) survey and BC reservations to the Congress leadership.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi on Monday, MP Mallu Ravi said an expert committee report on SEEEPC will be submitted to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and AICC chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge.

The parliamentarian from Nagarkurnool said that the chief minister will give a PowerPoint presentation on caste survey and BC reservations to all Congress MPs at Indira Bhavan later in the day.

The move is aimed at giving a push for a parliamentary discussion demanding 42 per cent reservations for the Backward Classes.

Speaking to reporters along with his party colleagues Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Gaddam Vamsi, he expressed disappointment over the repeated adjournments of Lok Sabha whenever discussions are sought on Operation Sindoor.

“It is an attempt to suppress the truth. Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on the issue?” he wondered.