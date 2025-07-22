Telangana CM Revanth wants accident, health insurance cover for gig workers

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday suggested that measures be initiated to provide accident and health insurance cover to gig workers, in addition to creating a welfare fund for their benefit.

During a meeting he had with the officials on the draft policy for gig workers, the CM also directed the officials concerned to make complete data related to gig workers available online.

The draft policy proposes extending several benefits to gig workers, including granting legal recognition to them and establishment of a welfare board with government representation. During another meeting, the CM reviewed the progress being made on establishment of Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) in the state.

While enquiring with officials about development and progress of ATCs, Revanth instructed officials to take steps to offer courses and training that align with industry requirements.

He directed the officials to complete all the works related to the establishment of ATCs at the earliest and revealed his plans to conduct surprise inspections to monitor the process.

The officials informed that 111 ATCs would be developed across the state in three phases, 25 centred in the first phase, 40 in the second and 46 in the third. So far, 49 ATCs have been operationalised, they added.

The CM suggested that if necessary, the support of skilled construction agencies should be taken to complete the ATCs.

He also directed the officials to establish a model ATC in Genome Valley and suggested that courses providing training for the pharma, biotechnology and life sciences be conducted there. He also instructed officials to identify the required land and prepare proposals for establishing a state-of-the-art centre in Genome Valley.