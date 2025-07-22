Thieves steal 18 kg gold from jeweller in Telangana

SURYAPET: In a late-night burglary, unidentified persons stole around 18 kilograms of gold ornaments and Rs 22 lakh in cash from Sai Santoshi Jewellers in Suryapet town, according to the complaint. However, police sources said that only 3 kg gold ornaments were missing.

According to police, the thieves gained entry by smashing a hole in the shop’s rear bathroom wall before using a gas cutter to open the back shutter. The theft came to light when the owner arrived to open the shop on Monday morning and found the valuables missing. A complaint was lodged.

Superintendent of Police K Narasimha visited the spot. He told reporters that the break-in occurred late on Sunday night. Police are scouring the CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators. Five special teams have been formed to trace the accused.

The SP said that the shop did not have adequate security arrangements despite the high value of the stock. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.