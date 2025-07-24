BJP welcomes SC observation on Kancha Gachibowli land clearing

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s stern observations and warning of possible contempt proceedings against the A Revanth Reddy-led Congress government for its reckless and unlawful attempt to bulldoze parts of the Kancha Gachibowli forest overnight.

BJP Telangana chief spokesperson and media in-charge NV Subash said the episode reflects the Revanth Reddy government’s blatant disregard for environmental laws and judicial directives.

He alleged that the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), acting on behalf of the state government, attempted to alienate over 400 acres of ecologically sensitive land, triggering outrage from environmental activists and students of the University of Hyderabad, which is located adjacent to the forest area.

“TGIIC’s misadventure not only undermines environmental norms but also threatens the health and well-being of students and faculty residing on the central university campus. Their protests are justified and reflect the growing public anger against this government’s misplaced priorities,” Subash said.

He called for a transparent inquiry into the decision-making process behind the attempted deforestation and demanded that all those responsible for violating the Forest Conservation Act and other environmental safeguards be held accountable.

In recent days, multiple reports and visuals have emerged showing widespread tree felling and illegal clearing of forest cover, which led to widespread condemnation and finally attracted the apex court’s intervention, he said.