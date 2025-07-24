CM Revanth Reddy urge Centre to appoint Dattatreya as next Vice-President of India

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged the NDA government to appoint former Haryana and Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya as the next Vice-President of India.

Responding to questions about the resignation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Revanth said during a press conference in New Delhi: “I do not know the reasons for his resignation. But it is unfortunate. The Vice-President post should now go to Telangana.

Earlier, there were discussions that Venkaiah Naidu would be made the President after completing his term as Vice-President, but that did not happen. He was sent home. The NDA has made a ‘ghar wapsi’ of Telugu-speaking leaders. So now, Dattatreya from Telangana should be made Vice-President.”

The CM also criticised the BJP for removing Dattatreya as Governor, replacing Bandi Sanjay as Telangana BJP president with G Kishan Reddy and now with N Ramchander Rao. “The NDA is removing OBC leaders from all key positions,” he said.

Revanth alleged that the BJP-led Union government is neglecting Telugu-speaking people, stating that after Hindi speakers, they form the largest linguistic group in the country.