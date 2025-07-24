Congress high command offered cabinet post if I won from LB Nagar, says MLA Rajagopal Reddy

NALGONDA: Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Wednesday said that the party high command had assured him a ministerial post if he contested from LB Nagar, but said he preferred the Munugode segment in the 2023 Assembly elections.

During a public meeting in Munugode, he said that the leadership suggested that he contest from LB Nagar because senior leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were already representing Nalgonda.

“But I made it clear that a ministerial post was not his priority but the people of Munugode were. I contested from Munugode, people blessed me and helped me win the seat,” he said while recalling that “many senior Congress leaders had lost in the 2018 Assembly elections”.

When asked about his defeat in the 2022 Munugode byelection, he claimed a “moral victory,” adding that it was not the BRS but the Communists who defeated him.

Rajagopal stated that CPI leaders told him they didn’t support him because he contested on a BJP ticket, and that they would have supported him had he contested as an independent.