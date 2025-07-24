Drastic fall in groundwater levels in Telangana as of june 30

HYDERABAD: With the state receiving 20 per cent deficit rainfall up to June 30 this year, the groundwater levels have fallen by 3.42 metres. According to the latest groundwater report available for the first quarter, during the water year 2024-25, up to June 30, the state received 20 % deficit rainfall as compared to normal rainfall during the same period, i.e., 104 mm against 130 mm.

“Water level fluctuation during June-2025 with respect to November-2024 depict an average fall of 3.42 m” the report said.

None of the 33 districts received excess rainfall, while 11 districts received normal rainfall and 20 districts received deficient rainfall and two districts received scanty rainfall.

Out of 621 mandals, 93 received excess rainfall (+20 % and above to normal), 231 received normal rainfall (-19 to +19 %) and 268 received deficit rainfall (-20 % to -59%). As many as 29 mandals received scanty rainfall (-60 % to -99 %), the report said.