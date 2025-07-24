Hyderabad’s power demand keeps rising despite rains, TGSPDCL plans major infra boost

HYDERABAD: Despite the monsoon and recent heavy rains, power demand in Greater Hyderabad continues to rise, driven by rapid industrial expansion, commercial growth and increasing EV adoption in peripheral areas, according to the TGSPDCL.

To meet this surge, TGSPDCL has proposed a 40% infrastructure expansion in high-growth zones, where electricity load is increasing at 20% annually. These include Ibrahimbagh and Gachibowli (Cyber City circle), Patancheru (Sangareddy circle), Kandukur (Rajendranagar circle) and Medchal (Medchal circle).

In saturated areas like Hyderabad district and Secunderabad Cantonment, where annual growth is estimated at 10%, a 20% infrastructure addition is planned. These include Saifabad, Azamabad, Mehdipatnam, Charminar, Begum Bazar, Asmangadh, Paradise, Bowenpally, Banjara Hills, and the rural district headquarters.

For areas with moderate growth, projected at 15% annually, a 30% infrastructure addition is proposed. These cover Kondapur, Kukatpally, Jeedimetla, Habsiguda, Sainikpuri, Keesara, Saroornagar, Champapet, Ibrahimpatnam, Rajendranagar, Shadnagar and Sangareddy division.

