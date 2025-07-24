No such thing as Muslim quota, backwardness only criterion: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that the Telangana government provides reservations based on social and educational backwardness, not religion, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday rejected the BJP’s demand to remove Muslims from the Backward Classes (BC) reservation category.

He pointed out that several BJP-ruled states have been extending BC reservations to Muslim communities for decades. “First withdraw Muslim reservations in those states, then offer suggestions to Telangana,” he said, addressing reporters in New Delhi.

Revanth referred to a recent High Court order directing the state to conduct local body elections within 90 days and determine reservation criteria within 30 days. He reiterated his government’s commitment to complete the local elections by September 30, contingent on the Union government approving two Bills passed by the state legislature to enhance BC reservations to 42%.