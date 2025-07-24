Telangana govt celebrates as free rides touch 200-crore mark

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said that the state government has been promptly reimbursing the money to RTC for ‘zero tickets’ it has been issuing to women travellers under the under Mahalakshmi scheme.

During a ceremony held at the MGBS to celebrate 200 crore free bus rides recorded under the scheme, the deputy CM felicitated women beneficiaries who have been availing the free bus service. He also felicitated the RTC representatives for successfully implementing the scheme.

In a symbolic gesture, a Rs 6,680 crore cheque, representing the “collective savings” of women commuters through the scheme, was presented by the government to the RTC senior officials.

Vikramarka stated that the government was reimbursing RTC for all “zero tickets” issued under the Mahalakshmi scheme, which in turn is strengthening the financial health of the corporation. He revealed that 2,400 new buses were procured since the Congress formed the government in the state.

He said that RTC would soon add 2,800 electric buses to its fleet. Currently, 11% of the buses are electric, he said.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar lauded the efforts of RTC staff in the effective execution of the Mahalakshmi scheme. He said that the scheme has become an integral part of women’s daily lives. He said that celebrations were held across 97 depots and 324 bus stations.

Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that in order to strengthen public transport, the government would soon begin construction of new roads, connecting every village to the mandal headquarters and mandals to district headquarters. He said that the free bus travel facility has not only helped women save on travel expenses but also benefitted the RTC.

RTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said that the Mahalakshmi scheme was currently being implemented in 7,913 buses, with an average of 35 lakh women commuters travelling daily under the scheme. He said that the occupancy ratio, which was 69% before the scheme, increased to 97% now.