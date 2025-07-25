ED raids and investigations in Telangana shake politics, bureaucracy, filmdom

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is ramping up its investigations into several high-profile cases in Telangana, involving allegations of money laundering and violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

These cases span the Formula E Race, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) ticket sale irregularities, Bhoodan land misuse, Irrigation Department corruption, and the promotion of illegal online betting apps. Prominent figures, including politicians, bureaucrats, film stars, and influencers, are under scrutiny, creating significant political and public interest.

The ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and former minister KT Rama Rao, former Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) principal secretary Arvind Kumar among others.

The case is based on the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s FIR alleging that Rs 55 crore was transferred to Formula E race organisers in London in February 2023 without proper approvals, violating financial norms and FEMA regulations.

The ED questioned Rama Rao on January 7, 2025, and Arvind Kumar on January 2, 2025, regarding the unauthorised transfer, which also incurred an Rs 8.06 crore penalty from the Reserve Bank of India.

Sources indicate the ED plans to summon Rama Rao, Arvind Kumar, and others for further questioning. The case has sparked debate, with BRS alleging political vendetta by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Congress government, while the latter insists the probe targets corruption, not politics.