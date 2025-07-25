Experts call for HPV awareness to fight cervical cancer

HYDERABAD: Medical experts have voiced serious concern over the alarming rise in cervical cancer cases in India, primarily caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), despite it being a highly preventable disease through timely vaccination and regular screening.

With over 51.4 crore women aged 15 and above at risk, the country reports 123,907 new cases and 77,348 deaths from cervical cancer every year, making it the second most common cancer among women.

The issues were voiced during a panel discussion at the ‘Conquer HPV & Cancer Conclave,’ organised by the Serum Institute of India (SII) at a star hotel in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Serum Institute, in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), has developed the country’s first indigenous gender-neutral quadrivalent HPV vaccine, Cervavac.

The vaccine offers protection against HPV types 6, 11, 16, and 18, with types 6 and 11 causing genital warts and types 16 and 18 responsible for cervical cancer. Cervavac is recommended for both girls and boys aged 9 to 26 years.

Consultant gynaecologist and gynaecological oncologist at St. Theresa’s Hospital and Asvins Hospital, Dr D Leela stated, “While every HPV-positive case does not mean cervical cancer, counselling is important. Screening is crucial for sexually active women over 30, as 90% of individuals contract HPV at least once by this age. The concern lies in the remaining 10% where the infection becomes persistent,” she told TNIE.