Incessant rain leaves Telangana villages marooned as water bodies swell

HYDERABAD/MULUGU/KHAMMAM/NALGONDA/ADILABAD/BHUPALPALLY : Widespread heavy rainfall continued to lash across the state for the second consecutive day on Thursday, swelling rivers and water bodies, cutting off road access to several villages and causing damage to agricultural land.
Low-lying areas in Mulugu, Khammam, Adilabad, Bhupalpally and Nalgonda districts were particularly affected, with the Godavari and its tributaries rising steadily. With forecasts indicating continued rainfall, the state government has placed all departments on alert.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, currently in Delhi, held telephonic discussions with CMO officials and reviewed the situation. He directed district collectors to remain on high alert, update the public with IMD forecasts and coordinate closely with all departments. The CM instructed officials to issue warnings to residents near water bodies and ensure swift rescue operations, particularly in the GHMC region.
Officials were told to be physically present in the districts and to prevent any loss of life or property. Relief measures, including evacuation and supply of essentials, are to be carried out without delay. The chief minister also ordered higher-level officers to remain in constant contact with local authorities to monitor the evolving situation.
Mulugu cut off, Godavari on the rise
In Mulugu district, several agency mandals, including Eturunagaram, Venkatapuram and Mangapet, remain cut off as overflowing streams block access.
The Godavari, flowing through the district for nearly 100 km, is rising steadily. At Wazeedu mandal, water leakage from the Palem Project canal near Bollaram village has left crops submerged and
farmers anxious.District Collector TS Divakara and SP Dr P Shabarish have been monitoring the flood situation. Two additional boats have been deployed in high-risk zones and warnings issued against crossing streams. Temporary roads in Kondai were swept away.
Tanks overflow, coal mines affected in Khammam
In the erstwhile Khammam district, heavy rains have caused tanks and reservoirs to overflow. Gates at Taliperu and Kinnerasani projects have been lifted, releasing water downstream into the Godavari.
Villagers near the Kinnerasani River have been cautioned against venturing out. Coal production at Manugur, Kothagudem, Yellandu and Sattupalli opencast mines has been disrupted. Agriculture work has stalled, and commuters are facing difficulties.
Munneru River in Khammam is also rising, with homes along the riverbanks at risk of flooding. SP Sharat Chandra Pawar advised residents to stay indoors.
Tourist swept away
Adilabad district has recorded heavy rainfall with projects like Kadam and Sripada Yellampelli receiving strong inflows. Waterfalls including Kuntala and Pochera are drawing tourists despite advisories. A 15-year-old boy, Manohar Singh, was swept away at Khandala waterfall. A search operation has been launched.
In Kumrambheem Asifabad, villages are using traditional drum-beating methods to alert people against crossing streams. An unidentified body was recovered from floodwaters in Khagaznagar mandal. District Collector Rajarshi Shah inspected infrastructure at Shivashagar project and low-level bridges.
The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is receiving heavy inflows at the Medigadda Lakshmi Barrage, where 85 gates have remained open. Jayashankar Bhupalpally authorities are monitoring the situation and have restricted access to Pushkar Ghat.
Musi gates to be lifted
In Nalgonda, District Collector Ila Tripathi announced that crest gates of the Moosi Project will be lifted on Friday to release excess inflow of 1,260 cusecs. Residents of catchment villages across Kethepally, Madugulapally and Miryalaguda mandals have been urged to stay away from the river.
Prevent seasonal diseases, officials told Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, during a review meeting warned of a potential spike in seasonal diseases due to the monsoon.
He directed identification of high-risk areas and stepped-up vector control efforts, including fogging, anti-larval operations and water testing.
Timely action saves 5 from floodwaters
Khammam: Five individuals trapped in the floodwaters of the Munneru stream near Chinna Mandava village in Khammam district were rescued following swift intervention by officials acting on the directions of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.
Upon receiving information, revenue and police officials, along with NDRF teams, rushed to the spot and safely rescued the five individuals, who had gone to graze cattle when they were caught in the sudden rise of floodwaters. Villagers expressed relief and joy as all five were brought to safety.
Villagers carry pregnant woman across flooded stream in Mulugu
Mulugu: Villagers of Alligudem in Tadvai mandal carried a pregnant woman in their arms across a flooded stream on Thursday to ensure she reached a hospital in time for delivery. With continuous rainfall over the past two days, several villages in the area lost road connectivity due to overflowing streams.
When the woman went into labour on Thursday morning, the village’s temporary road had already been washed away. With no bridge connecting the remote tribal hamlet, local residents lifted her and crossed the stream on foot. After reaching the other side, they placed her on a tractor and transported her to the container hospital at Pocharam in Bandhala gram panchayat.
Duty nurses at the centre administered emergency first aid before shifting her in an ambulance to the Government Hospital in Mulugu. Thanks to timely intervention by the medical team, both the mother and newborn are safe. Villagers of Alligudem have once again appealed to the state government to build a bridge across the stream.
Rainy Thursday
Average rainfall statewide: 25.5 mm (normal: 8.5 mm)
Highest: 508.2 mm (normal: 465.7 mm)Kumurambheem Asifabad
Yellow alert: for Friday in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Medak, Kamareddy
GHMC average rainfall: 21.7 mm (normal: 7 mm) Kukatpally 31.0 mm
Highest Temp: 28.8Â°C (RC Puram, Sangareddy)