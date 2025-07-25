Incessant rain leaves Telangana villages marooned as water bodies swell

HYDERABAD/MULUGU/KHAMMAM/NALGONDA/ADILABAD/BHUPALPALLY : Widespread heavy rainfall continued to lash across the state for the second consecutive day on Thursday, swelling rivers and water bodies, cutting off road access to several villages and causing damage to agricultural land.

Low-lying areas in Mulugu, Khammam, Adilabad, Bhupalpally and Nalgonda districts were particularly affected, with the Godavari and its tributaries rising steadily. With forecasts indicating continued rainfall, the state government has placed all departments on alert.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, currently in Delhi, held telephonic discussions with CMO officials and reviewed the situation. He directed district collectors to remain on high alert, update the public with IMD forecasts and coordinate closely with all departments. The CM instructed officials to issue warnings to residents near water bodies and ensure swift rescue operations, particularly in the GHMC region.

Officials were told to be physically present in the districts and to prevent any loss of life or property. Relief measures, including evacuation and supply of essentials, are to be carried out without delay. The chief minister also ordered higher-level officers to remain in constant contact with local authorities to monitor the evolving situation.

Mulugu cut off, Godavari on the rise

In Mulugu district, several agency mandals, including Eturunagaram, Venkatapuram and Mangapet, remain cut off as overflowing streams block access.

The Godavari, flowing through the district for nearly 100 km, is rising steadily. At Wazeedu mandal, water leakage from the Palem Project canal near Bollaram village has left crops submerged and

farmers anxious.District Collector TS Divakara and SP Dr P Shabarish have been monitoring the flood situation. Two additional boats have been deployed in high-risk zones and warnings issued against crossing streams. Temporary roads in Kondai were swept away.