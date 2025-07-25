Minister Sridhar Babu asks UAE investors to be partners Telangana's vision

HYDERABAD: Stating that the state government is committed to transforming Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047, IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Thursday urged the UAE industrialists to be partners in realising this vision.

The minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Investopia Global, an international investment summit, being jointly organised by the UAE and Telangana Government, at the HICC.

“Though geographically small, Telangana is a state with a grand ambition and strong implementation. In a short span, it has risen like a phoenix, and emerged as a model in development and welfare for other states. In 2024-25, Telangana recorded a GSDP growth of 8.2%, which is higher than the national average of 7.6%. Telangana’s contribution to the national GDP has exceeded 5%,” he said.

The minister noted that the state has devised plans to expand dry ports, multimodal logistics parks, and industrial corridors. “Net-zero industrial parks, EV zones, green logistics hubs, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), and Metro Phase-2 will give further boost to industrial development.

The Future City being developed to global standards will become a world hub for FinTech, Climate Tech, and Smart Mobility innovation. Telangana is witnessing rapid growth in data centers, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), AI labs, and aerospace clusters,” he added.

2.5 times increase in exports from Telangana to UAE

Sridhar Babu further informed that over the past 18 months, Telangana attracted over Rs 3.2 lakh crore in fresh investments. “In the financial year 2024-25, exports from Telangana to the UAE have increased 2.5 times.

Pharma, aerospace, digital services, and food processing sectors have played a crucial role. Prominent UAE-based companies like Lulu Group, DP World, and NAFFCO have already made investments in the state,” he noted.

He described the investment summit a reunion of old friends. Like the UAE, Telangana values time, trust, and transformation, he added.

UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, Telangana IT & Industries Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, TSIIC MD K Shashank, UAE Ministry of Investment Under Secretary Mohammed Al Wahaibi, UAE International Investors Council Secretary General Walid Hareb Al Falahi and Investopia CEO Jean Fares were among the attendees.