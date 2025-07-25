Rahul Gandhi hails caste survey, says it will disrupt BJP’s politics

HYDERABAD: Hailing the Socio-Economic, Employment, Education, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) survey conducted by the state government, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the Centre would not conduct a caste census in the right way.

Speaking at Indira Bhavan in Delhi on Thursday where Telangana Congress leaders gave a presentation to party MPs on the state’s caste survey, Rahul said the BJP feared the implications of breaking the 50% ceiling on reservations.

“Enhancing reservations in education, politics and employment has the potential to disrupt the politics of Hindutva. The BJP knows it, and so do we. That is why, when we exerted pressure, the BJP had no choice but to listen. But they still cannot conduct a proper caste census.

They cannot tell the truth about the condition of OBCs, Dalits, tribals, or even general castes in this country. If they do, their entire ideological foundation will collapse,” he said.

Rahul revealed that he had initial doubts about whether the chief minister would be able to push the caste survey. “When I started raising the issue in Telangana, I was conscious that it might be difficult for Revanth Reddy as his community may not approve. But they exceeded my expectations,” he said.

Revanth also said he saw the caste survey as a personal mission. “Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to me appreciating the caste survey. That letter is like a lifetime achievement award for me. It is like a Nobel or an Oscar,” he said.