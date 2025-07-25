Rahul Gandhi hails caste survey, says it will disrupt BJP’s politics

HYDERABAD: Hailing the Socio-Economic, Employment, Education, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) survey conducted by the state government, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the Centre would not conduct a caste census in the right way.
Speaking at Indira Bhavan in Delhi on Thursday where Telangana Congress leaders gave a presentation to party MPs on the state’s caste survey, Rahul said the BJP feared the implications of breaking the 50% ceiling on reservations.
“Enhancing reservations in education, politics and employment has the potential to disrupt the politics of Hindutva. The BJP knows it, and so do we. That is why, when we exerted pressure, the BJP had no choice but to listen. But they still cannot conduct a proper caste census.
They cannot tell the truth about the condition of OBCs, Dalits, tribals, or even general castes in this country. If they do, their entire ideological foundation will collapse,” he said.
Rahul revealed that he had initial doubts about whether the chief minister would be able to push the caste survey. “When I started raising the issue in Telangana, I was conscious that it might be difficult for Revanth Reddy as his community may not approve. But they exceeded my expectations,” he said.
Revanth also said he saw the caste survey as a personal mission. “Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to me appreciating the caste survey. That letter is like a lifetime achievement award for me. It is like a Nobel or an Oscar,” he said.
Modi a legally converted OBC: Revanth
Calling the SEEEPC survey a “milestone for social justice”, Rahul said it would now serve as a benchmark for how a national caste census should be conducted.
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy delivered the presentation in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other party leaders.
“This was not done behind closed bureaucratic doors. Input was taken from lakhs of people — from communities, associations, occupational groups and women — on what questions should be asked. Finally, 56 key questions were selected to assess power, discrimination, assets, education and more, and these were posed to every individual,” Rahul said.
He argued that data had become a source of power in the modern world. “In the 1950s to 70s, power came from oil — black gold. Today, power comes from data. Ask Bill Gates or Donald Trump, they’ll tell you the same. Now, Telangana has 21st-century data in its hands. It can target development based on caste, education, health and other parameters. No other state in India can do that today. It is a social, financial and economic tool, and the BJP does not like it,” he added.
Rahul also strongly advocated for English medium education. “Education is the single most important factor for success in Telangana. English medium is far more powerful today than education in Hindi or other regional languages. Ask the BJP leaders where their children study. The answer will be English medium schools. Then why shouldn’t poor, Dalit, Adivasi or OBC children have the same opportunity?”
He criticised the Centre for not approving Bills passed by the Telangana Assembly that sought to raise the reservation cap beyond 50%. “The Centre says no. Our job is to raise this in Parliament and push to break the 50% ceiling,” he said.
Meanwhile, Revanth described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “legally converted OBC”. “Modi says he is an OBC Prime Minister. But he was not OBC by birth. After becoming chief minister in Gujarat, he got his caste included in the OBC list,” he said.
Revanth alleged that the BJP had no intention of conducting a caste census. “In 2020, the Centre told the Supreme Court via affidavit that it would not conduct one. In Parliament, Rajnath Singh said the same. It was only due to Congress pressure that the Centre finally agreed. This is Rahul Gandhi’s success. He promised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that the Congress would conduct a caste census, and we fulfilled it in Telangana,” he said.
Referring to critics who questioned his Congress credentials, he said: “Some say I wasn’t always in the Congress. Maybe not, but my soul is connected to Rahul Gandhi. I have taken it upon myself to realise his vision.”
He urged Congress MPs to promote the Telangana model across the country. “If someone is uncomfortable calling it the Telangana Model, they can call it the ‘RARE Model’,” he added.