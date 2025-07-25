Telangana government to implement focused schemes for underprivileged communities after caste survey

Notably, the Telangana government passed two legislations — the Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in Services under the State) Bill, 2025 and the Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025 — in the Assembly on March 17, 2025.

As these two Bills remain under scrutiny by the Union Home Ministry, the Telangana government has sent the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

This ordinance aims to facilitate the enhancement of 42% reservations for BCs in local body elections. It is learnt that the Governor has sought the opinion of the Attorney General of India on the proposed bill.

On July 25, the Cabinet council meeting was postponed as the Governor is yet to give his decision on the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance.

It appears that the government is firm on issuing 42% reservations to BCs in the local body elections, based on the caste survey data.