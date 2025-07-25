Telangana irrigation officials object to AP releasing water from Nagarjunasagar Project’s

NALGONDA: Telangana irrigation officials have lodged a complaint with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) over the unauthorised release of 500 cusecs of water into the Nagarjunasagar Project’s (NSP) right canal by Andhra Pradesh officials on Wednesday evening.

The release, around 5 pm, reportedly took place without KRMB’s prior approval, violating the interstate agreement, which mandates that all water releases require the Board’s explicit sanction. Telangana officials said they were neither informed nor saw any KRMB clearance for the discharge. However, Andhra Pradesh officials claimed they were drawing from their allocated share.

NSP’s operations were handed over to Telangana post-bifurcation, while AP retained control of Srisailam Dam. Disputes over water releases have persisted. On November 30, 2023, AP officials, backed by police, reportedly took control of gates 13 to 26 at Nagarjunasagar and assumed management of the right canal. Telangana has since accused AP of releasing water at will, disregarding KRMB norms.