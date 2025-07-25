Union Minister Amit Shah calls for unity among Telangana BJP leaders

HYDERABAD: Amid growing friction between two of the BJP’s prominent MPs—Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and MP Eatala Rajender—Telangana BJP president

N Ramchander Rao met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday.

Sources said the discussion centred around de-escalating tensions within the state unit and strengthening the party in the state. Amit Shah reportedly instructed Ramchander Rao to promote unity, tour the state, and meet all active party workers, second-level leaders, and Assembly-level leaders to prevent further discord.

Reassuring the state BJP chief of the party’s promising future in Telangana, Shah noted the party’s steadily improving public image. He also urged Ramchander Rao to focus on the upcoming local body and GHMC elections and to concentrate on efforts on consolidating the party’s position in the state.