HMWSSB launches ‘Dial-a-Septic-Tank’ service for safe waste disposal around ORR

HYDERABAD: The HMWSSB has launched the ‘Dial-a-Septic-Tank’ programme to manage and clean septic tank waste in areas under the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

In collaboration with the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), the Water Board selected 50 septic tank vehicle operators for the safe transportation and disposal of waste at existing STPs and FSTPs. The operators were trained in scientific waste management practices and equipped with safety gear and uniforms.

The initiative covers 18 villages, seven municipal corporations and 18 municipalities around the ORR. It aims to ensure safe disposal of human waste without harming public health or the environment. All vehicles are GPS-enabled for real-time monitoring.

Residents can call 155313 or 14420 to book septic tank cleaning services.

Presentation on GHMC’s best practices for JDA delegation

A delegation from the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), led by commissioner Anandhi, visited the GHMC head office on Thursday as part of a tour.

According to officials, the visit is aimed at understanding GHMC’s best practices. GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan gave a detailed presentation to the visiting team, outlining key reforms such as the online TDR processing system, salient features of the 2017 TDR policy, and the single-window Build Now system for building and layout approvals. He said the TDR policy, in particular, has facilitated easier land acquisition for public projects.