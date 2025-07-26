ISRO chief: India must triple satellite fleet in three years

HYDERABAD: ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan on Friday said India would need to nearly triple the number of its operational satellites in space, from the current 55 to around 150, within the next three years to meet growing national demand.

Speaking at the GP Birla Memorial Lecture on Indian Space Programme – Accomplishments, Challenges and Future Perspectives, Narayanan said ISRO aims to match global standards in space technology, applications and infrastructure by 2040.

Narayanan was bestowed with the GP Birla Memorial Award at the event.

Recalling ISRO’s achievement in placing 100 satellites in a single launch, Narayanan highlighted how the data accumulated by the organisation benefits everyday sectors such as agriculture and fisheries through accurate weather alerts and resource mapping.

He confirmed that 12 launch vehicle missions are scheduled for this year, including the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), which will be launched using India’s GSLV F16 rocket on July 30.

“Now we are working on building our own space station. We are going to have our own Chandrayaan landing. At present, 55 satellites are in orbit serving the common man. In the next three years, that number has to become nearly three times,” the ISRO chairman said.