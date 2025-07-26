Moderate rainfall likely till July 27 in Telangana: IMD

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad witnessed intense evening showers on Friday, bringing traffic to a near standstill in several parts of the city, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana warning of light to moderate rainfall till July 27.
Short, sharp spells of rain flooded key city roads and choked traffic in areas such as the IT Corridor, Begumpet, Paradise, RK Puram, Quthbullapur, and Manikonda. Commuters were left stranded for hours in traffic snarls, with waterlogging further worsening the situation, especially in low-lying zones. Parts of the Old City also reported severe congestion and overflow from roadside drains.
With the monsoon in full swing, the GHMC jurisdiction recorded a maximum rainfall of 19.3 mm at Shaikpet, and an average of 10.6 mm, nearly double the normal 5.4 mm for the day. The highest temperature within GHMC limits was 26.3°C, recorded at the TGSRTC Employee Building, Vidya Nagar.
Across the state, Kouthala in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district saw the day’s highest rainfall of 83.9 mm, while Matur in Nalgonda registered the highest temperature at 38.0°C. The state’s average rainfall on Thursday stood at 11.5 mm, slightly above the normal 8.6 mm.
The IMD has forecast rainfall in the range of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm over the next two days in several districts, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. Light to moderate thunderstorms with winds up to 40 km/h are likely across these areas and parts of Hyderabad.
Although the state has received 304.8 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 25, it falls marginally short of the normal 314.8 mm, a three percent deficit. Hyderabad has fared worse, recording 223.7 mm during the same period — nine percent below the normal seasonal average of 245.8 mm.
Rains lash Nizamabad, Kamareddy
Nizamabad: Light to moderate rain was reported in Nizamabad last night, with intermittent rainfall continuing throughout Friday. By evening, the average recorded rainfall was 10.6 mm. The highest rainfall was reported in Salura mandal at 24.5 mm, while the lowest was 1.4 mm in Kotagiri mandal.
Currently, there is no excess rainfall; 12 mandals have received normal rainfall, while 22 mandals remain deficient. Meanwhile, despite the rain, the District Collector visited fertilizer stock points across the district. He inspected stock at the cooperative society godown in Yadapally and interacted with local farmers. In Kamareddy, district officials are inspecting water bodies to assess the situation and are preparing to take measures in case of overflowing of water bodies.