Moderate rainfall likely till July 27 in Telangana: IMD

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad witnessed intense evening showers on Friday, bringing traffic to a near standstill in several parts of the city, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana warning of light to moderate rainfall till July 27.

Short, sharp spells of rain flooded key city roads and choked traffic in areas such as the IT Corridor, Begumpet, Paradise, RK Puram, Quthbullapur, and Manikonda. Commuters were left stranded for hours in traffic snarls, with waterlogging further worsening the situation, especially in low-lying zones. Parts of the Old City also reported severe congestion and overflow from roadside drains.

With the monsoon in full swing, the GHMC jurisdiction recorded a maximum rainfall of 19.3 mm at Shaikpet, and an average of 10.6 mm, nearly double the normal 5.4 mm for the day. The highest temperature within GHMC limits was 26.3°C, recorded at the TGSRTC Employee Building, Vidya Nagar.

Across the state, Kouthala in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district saw the day’s highest rainfall of 83.9 mm, while Matur in Nalgonda registered the highest temperature at 38.0°C. The state’s average rainfall on Thursday stood at 11.5 mm, slightly above the normal 8.6 mm.