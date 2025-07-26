Steel utensils to replace aluminum ones in hostels: Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: Telangana Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar on Friday announced that existing aluminum cooking utensils will be replaced with steel ones in residential schools and hostels across the state.

This move aims to curb frequent student illnesses, particularly those caused by food poisoning and unhygienic cooking practices.

The minister stated that he would have steel utensils distributed to Gurukul residential schools and hostels in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district in the first phase, starting August 1.

The project, which requires an estimated `5 crore for all hostels, awaits consent of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The Social Welfare Minister said that the initiative is expected to create a positive impact on students’ performance, as frequent illnesses due to unhygienic food have been a source of panic among students.

He stressed the importance of instilling confidence by gradually improving hygienic conditions in food preparation and surroundings. He also recounted a recent surprise visit to the Mallapuram social welfare hostel in Peddapalli district.

The minister stressed that authorities have to visit hostels and schools frequently and monitor the cooking process and ensure hygiene.