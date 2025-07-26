TAFRC set for rejig; 10-member panel to fix fee

HYDERABAD: The state government has constituted a 10-member committee of officers to propose a framework for fixing fees in private unaided professional institutions. The move is aimed at restructuring the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC).

According to officials, the committee will identify indicators and benchmarks to guide fee determination. It will consider practices adopted in other states, relevant Supreme Court and High Court rulings, and other factors that affect the cost of education. The committee’s recommendations are expected to help TAFRC fulfil its regulatory responsibilities more effectively.