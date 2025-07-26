Telangana govt releases Rs 205 crore for Warangal airport land acquisition

WARANGAL: The Telangana government on Friday issued orders for the release of Rs 205 crore for land acquisition for Mamnoor airport in Warangal. The funds will compensate farmers from Nakkalapally, Nalakunta, and Gunturpally villages, where additional land is being acquired. Administrative sanctions and fund withdrawals for the compensation were also approved.

The order was issued by the Telangana Transport, Roads and Buildings department, with the funds allocated under the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2025–2026. The order was released by Principal Secretary Sundeep Kumar Sultania.

In February 2025, the Union government approved the operationalisation of Mamnoor Airport, waiving the 150-kilometre restriction for new airport developments near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

With 696 acres already available, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) requires an additional 253 acres to make the airport operational.

Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya stated that the Congress government is fulfilling a long-standing dream of the people by releasing `205 crore for land acquisition. She thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for supporting the project and said that the state had secured necessary clearances from the Centre. She urged the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation to act swiftly and expedite the airport’s revival.