Telangana govt will partner with Estonia to digitise health records: Sridhar

HYDERABAD: Telangana will collaborate with Estonia, a globally recognised pioneer in digital governance and healthcare digitisation, to strengthen its own efforts in e-governance and digital public service delivery. IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu announced this after meeting Estonia’s Ambassador to India, Marje Luup, and a high-level trade delegation at the Secretariat on Friday.

Commending Estonia for achieving 100% digitisation of health records and for its advanced digital infrastructure, Sridhar Babu said that Telangana seeks to draw upon Estonia’s experience and technical expertise. “Estonia’s success in e-governance and digital health is truly inspiring. Telangana, which is still in the early stages of health data digitisation, aims to partner with Estonia to accelerate progress in this domain,” the minister stated.

The Estonian delegation comprised experts and representatives from sectors such as information and communication technology (ICT), artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and healthcare. Discussions explored mutual interests and potential areas of collaboration, particularly in public service reforms and emerging technologies.

“E-governance plays a vital role in delivering transparent and efficient public services. Estonia’s collaboration can be instrumental in enhancing our systems,” said Sridhar Babu. He also underlined the growing significance of cybersecurity, stating, “As we digitise services, safeguarding them becomes equally critical. Cybersecurity is an area where mutual cooperation with Estonia is essential.”

Speaking on the state’s technological capabilities, the minister noted Telangana’s remarkable growth in drone development. “Drones manufactured in Hyderabad have demonstrated their strategic value recently in conflicts, including in operations against Pakistan. Future conflicts will be defined by drone warfare and cyberattacks,” he observed.

Sridhar Babu also highlighted Telangana’s leadership in sectors such as food processing and premium liquor manufacturing and proposed further cooperation with Estonia in these industries as well.

Responding positively to Ambassador Luup’s invitation, the minister confirmed that a delegation of senior officials from Telangana will travel to Estonia.