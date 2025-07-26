Telangana's caste survey cutting-edge: Rahul Gandhi

HYDERABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday praised the Telangana government for conducting a comprehensive caste-based socio-economic survey, describing it as a model for data-driven governance.

Speaking at the Congress OBC Leadership - Bhagidari Nyay Mahasammelan in New Delhi, Rahul called the Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste Survey a “cutting-edge tool of empowerment in the digital age”.

He said the detailed data collected would allow Telangana to design targeted welfare and development policies, claiming that no other state currently matches its governance capacity.

“No other state in India today has the ability to target development the way Telangana has,” he told an audience of OBC leaders and Congress workers.

In a social media post later in the day, Rahul connected the survey to the Congress’s role in the creation of Telangana. He wrote: “Sonia ji’s fight to create the state of Telangana cemented our emotional connection to the people, the language, and the culture of this beautiful state.

I am filled with immense pride as I witness the efforts of the Congress government in conducting the caste survey. Their commitment to a sincere, inclusive and consultative process has set a new benchmark, one that should guide future Census exercises across the country.”

The former AICC president described the survey as laying the foundation for what he termed “Social Justice 2.0”, a framework for equitable governance based on data. “This is how India must move forward,” he said.