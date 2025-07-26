Three Gurukul students bitten by rats

KARIMNAGAR: Three students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Residential School (Gurukul) for boys in Saidapur mandal were bitten by rats on Thursday night, with visible bite marks on their fingers and toes.

The issue came to light when the injured students were taken to Huzurabad Area Hospital for treatment on Friday. The bites are believed to be the result of unhygienic conditions at the hostel, which has allowed rats to roam freely.

Although the Gurukulam is officially sanctioned for Saidapur mandal, it currently operates out of a private building in Huzurabad town due to the lack of adequate infrastructure in Saidapur.

Students have expressed fear over the rat infestation in classrooms and hostel rooms, and many parents rushed to the school on Friday demanding immediate action. They argued with hostel authorities and called for the school to be relocated to a cleaner, safer facility.

Principal S Rani stated that precautionary measures, including setting rat traps and cages, have been implemented. She attributed the infestation to a nearby garbage dump and rice mill, which continue to attract rats to the premises.