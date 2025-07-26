Waste-to-energy plant to be operational from Aug

HYDERABAD: A new waste-to-energy plant being set up in Jawaharnagar is in the final stages of preparation and is expected to start operating in August, according to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The facility is designed to process 300 tonnes of compostable waste per day using a method called dry bio-methanation. This is a fully enclosed system where organic waste is turned into biogas and compost. The biogas will be used to produce bio-CNG (compressed natural gas), while the leftover material will be turned into high-quality compost for agricultural use.

Officials said this eco-friendly process is already in use in several European countries. It helps reduce the volume of waste and generates clean energy, which can replace fossil fuels and reduce carbon emissions.

GHMC officials said the plant uses the “Muller 3A” method — a three-stage process involving aerobic (with air), anaerobic (without air) and aerobic treatment again. Unlike traditional wet biogas systems, the dry method used here doesn’t need a lot of water or complex treatments. The entire process happens in a sealed environment, which prevents bad smells and leakage of dirty liquids.

Benefits