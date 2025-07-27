CM Revanth Reddy felicitates Kargil War hero Col Joy Dasgupta

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy felicitated Colonel Joy Dasgupta of the 18 Grenadiers, one of Hyderabad’s distinguished Kargil war heroes.

Col Dasgupta, who was a Major during the Kargil War, played a key role in Operation Tololing — a mission to capture Tololing Hill, a critical strategic height then under the control of Pakistani forces. The enemy’s position on Tololing, which overlooks National Highway 1A, posed a severe threat to operational logistics in the entire theatre, including Batalik, Turtuk, and Kargil.

The 18 Grenadiers, tasked with reclaiming the post, launched multi-pronged attacks and successfully captured Tololing. For his exceptional bravery during the operation, Col Dasgupta was awarded the Sena Medal.

A native of Hyderabad, Col Dasgupta completed his intermediate education at Wesley College, graduated from Osmania University, and received military training from the Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai, before being commissioned into the Indian Army in May 1995. He was entrusted with leading two Army companies during the operation.

Accompanied by his octogenarian mother, Col Dasgupta discussed with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy various ways the state government could inspire and support more youth to join the armed forces.